Austin-Travis County EMS prepare for severe storms, possible flooding

Severe storms and potential flooding are expected this weekend in Central Texas.

Austin-Travis County EMS commander Tim Fuentes says they are ready for whatever mother nature has planned.

"Austin-Travis county EMS is having our rescue team prepared to respond to flood calls where people are trapped or swept away in water," says ATCEMS commander Tim Fuentes.

Governor Greg Abbott activated a state emergency response ahead of the downpour.

Austin-Travis EMS deployed two boats with a team of six people to South Texas Friday morning to assist with heavy rain.

"But locally here in Austin, we also have two teams of rescue paramedics that are standing by, ready to go with boats to respond to any emergencies that happen here in Austin over the weekend as well," says Fuentes.

With the anticipated weather Central Texas is expected to see, Fuentes say they've been in communication with those who are camping in the bushy areas.

"We want anyone that might be struggling with homelessness that's camped, and you're in a creek or drainage area to move away from that area for this weekend, so they don't get caught unaware and get caught in any flood water," says Fuentes.

Fuentes wants Austinites to be aware of their surrounding when the rain comes through.

"People that are around creek beds or drainage areas could catch them, could find themselves caught in a really bad situation really quickly," says Fuentes.

A main message Funtes wants to push out to Austin resident is…

"We always say, turn around, don't drown, don't take a chance, find another way," says Fuentes.