Gov. Abbott activates state emergency response resources ahead of severe storms

Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources ahead of heavy rainfall and flash flood risks across the state this weekend.

Central Texas faces an increased risk of heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning Friday, May 12 through Sunday.

"As storms with heavy rainfall move across our state this weekend, Texans are advised to remain weather-aware and mindful of flash flood risks in their area," Governor Abbott said in a statement. "Additional flash flooding resources have even activated to prepare the state's swift response for any emergency assistance over the course of this storm. As many of us gather with our families this Mother's Day weekend, Texans are also urged to remain extremely cautious and avoid crossing flowing streams or flooded roadways to keep themselves and their loved ones safe."

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM has activated the following resources to support severe weather and flash flooding response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1): 10 Swiftwater Boat Squads, three Floodwater Teams, two High Profile Vehicles, totaling over 20 boats and over 80 responders

Texas Department of Public Safety: Three Helicopters with hoist capability, Texas Highway Patrol Tactical Marine Unit

Texas Department of Transportation: Eight High Profile Vehicles

Texas National Guard: Two Rotary Wing Aircraft

The following state resources were placed on standby for mobilization as conditions warrant: