Austin-Travis County eviction protection orders extended through 2021

Austin-Travis County eviction protection orders have been extended through the end of the year.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown have extended the orders protecting residents and commercial properties from eviction through Dec. 31, 2021.

"Eviction protections save lives by stopping potential cycles of homelessness by keeping people in their homes. Eviction protections have helped Austinites stay housed amid economic uncertainty," said Adler in a release. "We have helped over 34,000 residents remain in their homes during the pandemic through our eviction moratorium and allocated over $41 million in rental assistance for tenants and landlords."

View Austin's order here.

"Our joint County & City eviction protections protect families. This eviction moratorium is the most important public health intervention we’ve had in place during this COVID-19 pandemic," said Brown. "Keeping families housed helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and helps people keep their jobs and strengthens our local economy. In addition to these measures, we provided $14 million in rent & mortgage assistance to ensure people across Travis County stayed housed."

View Travis County's order here.

Those who continue to struggle to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic may find rental assistance at:

