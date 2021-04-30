Austin, Travis County extend eviction moratorium to August 1

Today, Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown announced the extension of their eviction orders to August 1.

The eviction orders were initially set to expire May 1.

The new orders have been modified to address the backlog of unpaid rent some Austin landlords may have.

Beginning June 1, officials say landlords are no longer prohibited from filing a Notice of Eviction if their tenant has unpaid rent for five or more months and has exhausted all rental assistance remedies.

"We have used these eviction protections as an important tool to keep our community safe and housed as part of our COVID-19 response," said Travis County Judge Andy Brown. "We now have additional significant investments in rental assistance for tenants and landlords, and this modified order encourages our community to apply for rental assistance before someone can be evicted."

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

"The orders Judge Brown and I have each signed still prevent many evictions. They also incentivize connecting eligible landlords or tenants to City and County rental assistance programs," added Austin Mayor Steve Adler " "These eviction protections have helped us keep many people in their homes during this pandemic."

The moratorium was enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to protect people who are unable to pay rent and allow them to remain in their homes.

For those who continue to struggle to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Officials can find rental assistance for: