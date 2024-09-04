Austin triple shooting: Man arrested, charged with capital murder

article

The brief A man was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly triple shooting back in June Two people were killed, and another person was injured in the South Austin shooting



A man was arrested and charged in connection to a deadly triple shooting that left two people dead in South Austin, police said.

Austin police said 37-year-old Hector Olvera was arrested and charged with

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle - Auto Theft, State Jail Felony

Evading Arrest and Detention, State Jail Felony

Capital Murder of Multiple Persons, Capital Felony

RELATED: Triple shooting in South Austin leaves 2 dead, 1 injured

What happened on June 26?

Austin police said on Wednesday, June 26, around 11:31 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2317 South Pleasant Valley Road. The 911 callers said several shots were fired and people were heard screaming.

When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene. The two other victims were taken to a local hospital.

At the hospital, a little after 7 a.m. on June 27, another victim died, police said. The third victim had life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

The names of the victims who died were not identified by police. However, they were two men ages 30 and 39.