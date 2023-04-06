APD detectives asking for help solving 2019 cold case murder

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Austin Police Department (APD) Cold Case Unit is asking for help solving the cold case murder of Andre "Big Dre" Lanier Davis Jr. that happened in 2019.

The Austin Police Department (APD) Cold Case Unit is asking for the public's help in solving a 2019 cold case murder.

Police said on April 9, 2019, around 10:44 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Givens Park at 3911 E. 12th St.

When officers arrived, they found 47-year-old Andre "Big Dre" Lanier Davis Jr. in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Witnesses confirmed that Davis was playing dominoes at Givens Park on the night of April 9, 2019, when one or more people robbed and shot him after complying with their demands.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled the death a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the APD Cold Case Unit at (512) 974-5250. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.