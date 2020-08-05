Austin U.S. Air Force veteran celebrates 100th birthday

It's a milestone not made by all, listening to your great-grandchildren sing happy 100th birthday to you. Colonel William James Gregory, also known as "Greg" is a US Air Force veteran from Smith County, Tennessee. he served in four wars and eventually made Austin his home.

"It was wonderful years. I really enjoyed every minute of it. I did a lot of flying while in the service," Greg said.

He has one reason why he decided to join the military. "I just love our country and I think it was that to cause me to do what I did."

Due to the pandemic, the 100-year-old has not been able to see his family for quite some time. It has made the social butterfly's world a whole lot smaller.

“It's very hard on older individuals who need to be away from the rest of their families during this time and that's been the case for us as well,” said Cookie Ruiz, his daughter.

But COVID-19 was not going to mess up the celebration.

In true pandemic style, dozens of neighbors and even strangers showed up to his home, for a birthday parade for the books. “People took the time to just drive by and wave, some don’t even know dad but heard the story,” said Ruiz.

“When I heard about his service and what he had done for the country, it seemed like a perfect opportunity to get our pack out,” said Tony Casati with Boy Scouts of American Pack One.

So what is the secret to longevity? “Just go on and on. I guess I don’t have a secret. I’ve always felt strong and it just happened,” said Gregory.

His daughter said the spry 100-year old always kept a fitness routine. Could that be it? “He's a bit of a gym rat actually. He was on a bike. He'd cycle across the country every two years from the year he was 70 to the year he was 94,” said Ruiz.

Or it simply could be keeping love and hope in your heart. “My father first and foremost is an optimist. He's always had confidence, and he's always believed in his country. He's always believed in the mission he had,” said Ruiz.

