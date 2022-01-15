Austin under Red Flag warning, windy conditions present high fire risk

The City of Austin is under a red flag warning. Saturday, Austin Fire advised the strong winds mixed with dry conditions can result in serious fire danger.

The fire department responded to two morning fires that were aided by the windy conditions.

"We're under a Red Flag Warning. This is when winds are sustained over 20 miles an hour, we have low relative humidity below 25 percent, and then our fuel moisture is below 8 percent, which is pretty dry," said LT. Steve Gibbon, Austin Fire Wildfire Division.

Austin Fire says a fire broke out at 6605 Porter Street. Fire officials say it was caused by improperly discarded smoking material. Five residents were displaced.

"It's more of a concern of the days like this and to be cognizant to just go ahead and put in your ashtray. That's what it's for and don't throw it out the window because that's going to really have negative consequences," said Lt. Gibbon.

Austin Fire responded to an additional fire on Saturday morning at 4600 Elmont. The fire started on the apartment patio from an overturned barbecue grill.

"This dry air in the wind is going to cause big problems if the barbecue tips over in the wind or some of the ash gets out and starts a little fire on the balcony," said Lt. Gibbon.

Lt. Gibbon says fires can start fast in windy conditions, so it’s important to take precaution.

"Don’t throw your cigarettes out the window. Don't park a hot car on dry grass. Avoid mowing your yard. If you're worried about striking rocks and sparks from that, dragging chains behind a car is a very common start for fires," he said.

Austin Fire is expecting an increase in calls, so it has increased staffing for the time being.

Lt. Gibbon says citizens can protect their homes from fires caused by these conditions. This includes cleaning your yard, removing dead brush, picking up around your home, and making sure that your home is well maintained.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Texas readies resources ahead of potentially dangerous weather conditions

Winter fire safety tips from the Austin Fire Department

Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issues outdoor burn ban

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter