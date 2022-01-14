Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell issues outdoor burn ban

A Local State of Disaster has been issued for Williamson County by Judge Bill Gravell.

Outdoor burning in all unincorporated areas of Williamson County is prohibited under the order. Smoking in and/or on Williamson County parks, preserves and trails is also prohibited due to dry vegetation, wind and an imminent threat of severe damage due to highly windy and dry weather.

The county says the order is in effect for a period not to exceed seven days, and the County Judge can lift the order if conditions improve.

Anyone who burns any combustible material outside of an enclosure which serves to contain all flames and/or sparks is considered as violating the order. The burning of household yard waste, such as leaves, grass, brush, and other yard trimmings is prohibited under the burn ban.

Burning to clear land of trees, stumps, shrubbery, or other natural vegetation is also prohibited.

A person who violates this Declaration and Order commits a criminal offense, which is punishable by a fine that does not exceed $1,000, or confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, in accordance with Sections 418.173 of the Texas Government Code.

For additional restrictions, requirements and details relating to the Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning, the Order may be viewed here.

