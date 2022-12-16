Austin unemployment rate remained steady in November

In November, unemployment remained steady in the Austin-Round Rock MSA, which includes Bastrop, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson counties.

According to data released today from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC), the unemployment rate was 2.8%, the same as it was in October 2022.

The Austin metro unemployment rate remains below the state (3.7%) and national (3.4%) rates.

TWC data shows the Austin metro gained 11,000 jobs from October to November.

The annual growth rate is 4.7%, which represents the addition of 57,300 jobs since November 2021.

"As we look back on this year, I’m inspired and encouraged by the milestone moments that our community has made possible through the effort and commitment to hiring local," Tamara Atkinson, CEO of Workforce Solutions Capital Area, said.

As more new businesses move to Austin and seek out top-tier talent, Workforce Solutions Capital Area is actively working to increase the skills of our local workforce to fill those available positions from within the region.

"We’re approaching the time of year when people are seeking a life change more than ever, and we’re equipped to help job seekers find opportunities and supportive services for all stages of life," Melanie Flowers, board chair for Workforce Solutions Capital Area, said. "We encourage Travis County residents who are setting their career and education goals for 2023 to reach out to us now and let us help navigate those crucial first steps."



Workforce Solutions Capital Area’s three career centers across Austin are available by phone, email, or in-person to serve residents and businesses impacted by economic changes caused by COVID-19. Residents seeking assistance can contact 512-454-9675 or visit wfscapitalarea.com to learn about services and resources.