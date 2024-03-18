Austin veteran celebrates 106th birthday

Karl Schlessinger was the center of attention for his 106th birthday, surrounded by friends and family.

The festivities kicked off with a serenade, food, and the traditional birthday song, followed by jokes and laughter when asked what it takes to live such a full life.

"You can always get a chuckle out of people when I tell them, well I didn't die, so I guess I got to be this far along in years. I don't know what kind of good advice I can give anyone, all I know is from my own experience, do the best you can with what you've got," says Karl Schlessinger, who is turning 106 years old.

Schlessinger says he was married for nearly 62 years. He is a dad of two, grandfather of five, great-grandfather of five, and great-great-grandfather of one.

"He has always been very sweet, he was very sweet to my mother, she had many health problems, and he helped her through that, and I think that is one of the reasons he has such longevity," says daughter of Karl Schlessinger, Karla Larson.

Schlessinger is a veteran who joined the United States Army Air Corps at the age of 24, during World War II.

"He was away for about a year before the war ended, so he was away from his family and, yes, we feel like he is our hero," says Larson.

The family hero says he has plans to celebrate more birthdays in the years to come.

"I kind of would like to make four more, and make it an even 110," says Schlessinger.

"We just went to the heart doctor a couple of weeks ago, and he told him he was going to live to be 110. I think that’s why he said that," says Larson.

Schlesinger says he has a regimen that keeps him looking and feeling youthful.

"I shave, take showers, whatever, try to keep myself healthy. Maybe it is something I got from my dad," says Schlessinger.

"He still takes long walks here inside the parson's house, and he still tries to stay on his feet. He just started using a walker maybe like a year ago," says Larson.

And on the days that life feels heavy, he says he follows these simple steps.

"I go look out the windows, see what is going on outside, I say to myself, 'welp I guess my life ain't exactly too bad,'" says Schlessinger.