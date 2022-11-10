Austin Veterans Parade canceled due to weather forecast

Austin's annual Veterans Parade will be canceled again this year, this time due to the weather.

The parade did not occur in 2021 due to COVID restrictions in place in the city of Austin at the time.

According to parade chairman Jim Darwin, the 2022 parade is being canceled as a front is expected to arrive right in the middle of the parade and ceremony, potentially bringing with it lightning, one-inch hail, one to three inches of rain per hour and 25 to 40 mph winds.

"For these reasons and not wanting to risk lives or property, the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation has made the difficult and painful decision to cancel the parade and Capitol Ceremony," said Darwin.

The foundation says it will look to reschedule the event in the future.

FOX 7 Austin was scheduled to participate in the Austin Veterans Parade, but will be participating in the Kyle parade.

According to FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Zack Shields, there is a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days with the strongest cold front of the season arriving tomorrow.

