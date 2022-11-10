Spring-like weather ends today, cold front on its way

Big weather changes are coming! Today will be the last Spring-like day for at least 2 weeks.

We have a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days. The first one will arrive on Friday and it means business.

Today the front does not come into play and it will remain partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with highs in the low 80s. Tonight after a clear evening the clouds will make a comeback late keeping lows in the 60s.

Turning rainy, stormy, colder and breezy tomorrow with the strongest cold front of the season arriving.

The future rain totals and severe weather threat have gone up a little. Make sure you check in with us on FOX 7 Good Day Austin for the latest on the major shift in the weather pattern.

