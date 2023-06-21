Austin Water, city first responders team up to conduct emergency drills



Austin Water teamed up with several city entities to conduct a series of emergency drills at its Ullrich Water Treatment Plant.

"Austin Water recognizes that there are a lot of challenges in our world. We need to be prepared for whatever comes," said Shay Ralls Roalson, Director of Austin Water.

Outside the Ullrich Water Treatment Plant, Austin Water, Travis County ESD #9, Star Flight and the Austin Fire Department took part in a series of emergency drills. Drills meant to practice how departments can better work together during emergencies.

"Running this drill together today gives us an opportunity to practice those protocols, the communication channels, the ways in which we will work together in emergencies to resolve it and protect the citizens of Austin," said Roalson.

During this training session, Austin Fire conducted wild land firefighting and rescue drills using a drone.

"Fire trucks don't fly very well, but when we put an unmanned aerial system in the air, that just exponentially increases our situational awareness, allows us to see the fire, where it's going, how we can attack it, as well as the rescue piece," said Matt McElearney with AFD.

In a usual situation, these departments work independently, and it is rare they work all together. This drill changes that for the sake of being prepared to protect Austin citizens.

"It's good bridge building between the other partners. It also allows us to integrate our systems, meaning the water utility system, to keep it up and running during an emergency event, as well as performing rescue operations for their employees or for citizens that are in the surrounding area," said McElearney.