Austin Water crews flushing systems near South Congress due to taste, odor issues

Austin Water crews are flushing water systems in the South Congress area due to taste and odor issues.

Austin Water said they received customer calls and is aware of taste and odor issues affecting the South Congress area.

Crews are flushing to mitigate the issues.

If you are experiencing an unpleasant taste or odor in your water, please call Austin Water Dispatch at 512-972-1000.

