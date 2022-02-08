Austin Water lifts citywide boil water notice

The boil water notice has been lifted in Austin.

Tuesday night, Austin Water said customers no longer need to boil water used for drinking, cooking and making ice.

Water quality testing submitted to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has confirmed that tap water meets all regulatory standards and is safe for human consumption.

Austin Water issued the boil water notice to residents at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The water utility company had said it had expected to lift the notice sometime on Tuesday but wrote in a tweet around 9 p.m. that it was still waiting on test results.

"We share our entire community’s frustration & regret that any of this is necessary. Austin Water crews are fully invested in lifting the boil water notice as soon as possible," the tweet said. "We're waiting on all test results to be reviewed by TCEQ."

