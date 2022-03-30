Austin Water releases list of rebates, tools to help customers save money and water

Austin Water has released a list of rebates to help customers save money and water as temperatures heat up.

Topping the list is Austin Water's two WaterWise rebates.

The WaterWise Landscape Residential Rebate helps residents convert turf grass to native plant beds which can reduce or even end the need for extra watering. The rebate amount is up to $1,750 per property, or $35 for every 100 square feet. To be eligible for this rebate, one must be a residential customer of Austin Water or a qualifying water provider. An application is available online.

To learn more about this rebate, click here.

The WaterWise Rainscape Rebate helps residents and schools install landscape features, like terraces and rain gardens, to keep rainwater on the property. This helps prevent runoff and reduce the amount of paid water used for landscape watering. The rebate amount is up to $500 per property, or $0.30 for every square foot converted. Applicants for this rebate must be residential or school customers of Austin Water.

To learn more about this rebate, click here.

Applications for the WaterWise rebates have been extended to April 30.

There are numerous other rebates available to residential customers, including the following:

Cartridge pool filter: up to $250 to replace sand or DE pool filter with cartridge pool filter

Irrigation upgrade: up to $1,000 to improve irrigation efficiency

Landscape survival tools: up to $120 for compost, mulch and core aeration service

Laundry to landscape: up to $150 to reuse laundry graywater to water landscape

Pool cover: up to $200 for new pool cover

Rainwater harvesting: up to $5,000 for equipment to capture rainwater

Austin Water's rebates list also includes free water conservation tools.

Some of the free water saving tools include:

Showerhead: a water-efficient showerhead can save up to 2 gallons per minutes or more

Kitchen & Bathroom Faucet Aerator: Aerators mix water and air to reduce the amount of water used

Soil Moisture Meter: this meter measures soil's moisture to help you know when to add water

Water Saver Hose Meter: a digital meter attachment for garden hoses and hose-end sprinklers monitors and controls water use

Sunlight Calculator: this tool measures the amount light that each area of your yard receives to help you select plants that best fit the conditions

To view the full list of rebates, tools and programs, click here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Georgetown water customers prohibited from watering in heat of day

Zilker Vision Plan aims to enhance and restore Zilker park, community input needed

Round Rock urging people to stay out of Brushy Creek

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter