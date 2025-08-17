Austin weather: Austin bakes under triple-digit heat, Hurricane Erin brings rip current risk

The Brief Austin is experiencing another day of triple-digit heat, with a high of 100 degrees expected on Sunday. While Hurricane Erin will not make landfall in the U.S., it is expected to cause dangerous rip currents along the East Coast. The city may see increasing chances of rain later in the week, with the highest chance on Thursday.



Austin is facing another day of triple-digit heat with a high of 100 degrees predicted for Sunday, marking the 14th time the city has reached that temperature this year.

The scorching temperatures follow a brief, spotty rainfall on Saturday that provided little relief. Humidity is expected to remain high throughout the day due to winds from the south, with "feels like" temperatures reaching up to 106 degrees in some areas.

Heat and Humidity Continue

Temperatures across the Austin area were already in the mid-to-high 70s early Sunday morning. Forecasters are urging residents to stay hydrated, and to be mindful of pets and children, as temperatures will rise rapidly throughout the day.

Looking ahead to the start of the new school week, morning temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the 70s before climbing back into the triple digits by the afternoon. While Monday and Tuesday have a low chance of rain, showers are expected to increase as the week progresses, with the highest chance of rain on Thursday. Rainfall accumulation could range from a quarter-inch to one inch over the next several days.

Hurricane Erin's Impact

Meanwhile, Major Hurricane Erin is churning north of the Caribbean islands. The storm briefly intensified to a Category 5 on Saturday before weakening slightly. It is expected to re-strengthen to a Category 4 before curving to the north and east.

While Hurricane Erin is not forecast to make landfall in the United States, it is expected to generate dangerous surf and rip currents along the U.S. East Coast.

Forecasters are also monitoring two other disturbances in the Atlantic. One has a 20% chance of formation, and the other has a 10% chance. The storm season is now entering its peak, with Hurricane Erin being the first to rapidly intensify to a Category 5 this year.