Austin weather: City preparing for triple-digit heat this week

The Brief Central Texas is expected to get triple-digit temperatures this week The City of Austin is preparing for this incoming heat wave May 14 could be the hottest May afternoon ever in Austin



With triple-digit temperatures expected this week, Austinites and city departments are preparing for the heat.

How hot will it get in Austin this week?

The backstory:

"Each day we're going to be breaking record highs starting on Tuesday, May 13, and that stretch could last all the way through the weekend. If we hit 103 or 104 on Wednesday, that'll be the hottest May afternoon ever for Austin," Zack Shields, FOX 7 meteorologist said.

He says this level of heat this early in the year comes from a combination of drought and wind.

"The ground is very dry, even though we've had some recent rains, then you factor in a huge dome of high pressure that's going to be pushing down on us," he said. "The wind coming in from the Southwest, that's a down-sloping wind. It compresses the air, heats it up even more to record levels."

City of Austin prepares for incoming heat wave

Why you should care:

The Austin Fire Department says they expect to see a spike in heat-related calls.

"We're preparing for the hot summer once again," Division Chief Mark Bridges said.

First responders recommend you stay hydrated and try to avoid strenuous activity in the afternoon.

Also, know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

"If you're out, and you're not feeling right, you start sweating profusely, your pulse rate gets high, cool and clammy skin, that means you need to stop what you're doing, hydrate and get out of the heat," Bridges said.

Signs of heat stroke include no sweating, hot skin, and loss of consciousness. If you see that, call 911.

Big picture view:

The Homeless Strategy Office has notified the more than 3,500 people who have signed up for its text alert system, warning them of the heat and informing them where they can cool off.

Branches of Austin Public Library and Park and Recreation's rec centers can be used as cooling centers during operating hours. Service animals are allowed.

For a list of cooling centers, click here.

With the heat, also beware of wildfire danger. If you're grilling, be careful. Don't have chains dragging from vehicles.

"The hotter it gets and the longer it stays that way, the increased risk of wildfire comes about again, so we want to encourage everyone to just be responsible," Bridges said.

Bridges also recommends getting your AC checked before the high temperatures arrive.

AFD also has a free Structural Ignition Zone Evaluation program, where firefighters can evaluate your property to reduce your wildfire risk.

Austinites react

Local perspective:

Some Austinites are ready for the heat.

"Absolutely, can't wait, going on the lake paddleboarding all week," John Turman said.

Others are making some changes to their routine, like Ethan Fitzpatrick and his dog.

"That's why we're out here early right now. We already got the 89-degree heat coming in today, so we're trying to become a morning person out here and sort of transition," Fitzpatrick said.