Austin weather: Cold weather shelters to open Feb. 21

Due to cold overnight temperatures, the City of Austin will open its cold weather shelters overnight on Friday, Feb. 21.

The City of Austin actives its cold weather shelters when the overnight weather hits 35 degrees or colder.

How to register for cold weather shelter

According to the city, those who need shelter will need to go to One Texas Center, at 505 Barton Springs Road, from 6-8 p.m. to register for overnight shelter.

You must register each day you need shelter.

Bus routes to the OTC are lines: 1, 7, 10, 20, 30, 105, 142, 801. Anyone seeking a cold weather shelter who does not have the means to pay the fare will still be given a ride.

You can also call the Cold Weather Shelter Hotline at (512) 972-5055.