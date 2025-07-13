Flash Flood Warnings issued in Central Texas, ground search operations suspended

The Brief Life-threatening flash flooding is underway in the Texas Hill Country, with multiple counties under emergency warnings. The weather system, which has already dumped up to 8 inches of rain, is moving toward the Austin metro area. Residents are urged to avoid flooded roads and seek higher ground if necessary, as rain is expected until Sunday evening.



Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon floodwaters, stop, turn around and go another way.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. Most flood-related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water-covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Never try to cross a flowing stream, even a small one, on foot. To escape rising water, find another route over higher ground.

Flash Flood Warnings

Life-threatening flash flooding is underway in the Texas Hill Country, with multiple counties under emergency warnings.



The Latest:

Flash Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 12:25 PM to 3:45 PM CDT for Gillespie County, TX, Llano County, TX

Flash Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 12:05 PM to 3:45 PM CDT for Burnet County, TX

Flash Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 11:50 AM to 3:00 PM CDT for Hays County, TX, Blanco County, TX, Travis County, TX, Williamson County, TX

Flood Warnings

Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 2:05 PM to 4:30 PM CDT for Mason County, TX

Guadalupe River at Hunt affecting Kerr County: From now through Monday, July 14 at 7:45 a.m. there is a flood warning for the Guadalupe River at Hunt in Kerr County. At 12.0 feet, moderate lowland flooding reaches the Highway 39 bridge floor two miles east of Hunt, preventing easy travel to western parts of the county. Areas of the headwaters are isolated temporarily as low water crossings flood.

The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 13.2 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening.

Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 1:49 PM to 7/14/2025 2:44 AM CDT for Lampasas County, TX

Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 12:43 PM to 3:45 PM CDT for San Saba County, TX

Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 11:18 AM to 7/15/2025 2:20 PM CDT for Llano County

Flood Warning from 7/13/2025 9:28 AM to 6:00 PM CDT for Bell County, TX.

UPDATE (8:50 AM): LCRA has opened one floodgate at Wirtz Dam and will open multiple floodgates at Starcke Dam soon to release storm runoff flowing into Lake LBJ. Conditions are dynamic, and it is possible LCRA may need to open additional floodgates throughout the day.

Flood Watches

Flood Watch from 7/13/2025 11:34 AM to 7/14/2025 1:00 AM CDT for Mason County, TX

Flood Advisories

Flood Advisory from 7/13/2025 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM CDT for Bell County, TX, Milam County, TX

Flood Advisory from 7/13/2025 12:47 PM to 4:00 PM CDT for Hays County, TX, Blanco County, TX

Flood Advisory from 7/13/2025 12:42 PM to 4:00 PM CDT for Travis County, TX, Williamson County, TX

Road Closures

Travis County

1431 Cow Creek Bridge: Crews are actively removing debris and the damaged bridge structure from the Cow Creek area on RM 1431 in northwest Travis County. This critical work is being done in preparation for full reconstruction. TxDOT is expediting the process with plans to award a construction contract as soon as next week. Once a contractor is secured, construction will begin immediately.

Lake Travis

Travis County Judge Andy Brown’s executive order has been amended. Only areas upstream from mile marker 36 and Sandy Creek Park are CLOSED. This ban does not apply to commercial operators, emergency personnel, or state and local agencies.

Lampasas

The Lampasas River 190 Bridge in Kempner is closed. There are power/phone lines in the water snagging debris. Please stay clear of the water.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ In Kempner, Lampasas River at 2313 (Source: Kempner VFD)

Due to last night's excessive rainfall, Lampasas city departments have been working to keep everyone safe. The Lampasas Streets Department has closed numerous low-water crossings and roadways. Due to the severe flooding, many sections of road that aren't normally closed are currently impassable. Crews will reopen them as soon as conditions allow.

The Fire Department rescued several people and pets from homes and coordinated temporary relocation.

All electrical outages have been repaired by the Electric Department. The Police Department has been busy coordinating communications for these services, assisting the other departments, and patrolling to spot any dangers.

Please be aware that WM Brook Park is closed today due to high water in Sulphur Creek.

With a continued chance of rain in the forecast, please watch for high water and debris in the roadway if you must drive.

Kerr County

The Rio Vista low water crossing off Highway 39 is closed. Residents and emergency responders may use the Cade Loop bridge crossing at this time. Please stay home and avoid the area, and remain weather-aware for further warnings.

San Saba

Due to the overnight and continuing rains this morning, the San Saba River is now at 16–18 feet (not 30.5 feet) and rising. LCRA is predicting the river to crest at 31.5 feet at midnight. Please be aware and be prepared, particularly those citizens north of the railroad tracks close to the river.

Burnet County

Closures because of flooded crossings in Pct 2 as of 9:25am

RM 963

FM 243

FM 2340

CR 223

CR 207

CR 228

CR 202

CR 203

CR 200

Due to unsafe conditions following last night's rain, the Burnet Recycle Center is closed today. You will not be able to dispose of flood debris this Sunday, July 13, 2025. We hope it will be back open tomorrow, but please look for updates on this page to see when operations will resume.

Bell County

Bell County Emergency Management has an Emergency Operations Command at the Southwestern Bell County Volunteer Fire Department. There has been substantial rainfall west (upstream) and the Lampasas River is reacting to that rainfall. The Gulf River Authority has said to expect the Lampasas River to rise to 41 feet, which will cause some flood issues along Riverside Trail in Triple 7, and west around Maxdale.

A Code Red alert was sent to those in that affected area. Southwestern Bell VFD has gone door to door all morning, making everyone aware and evacuating those in danger, and two swift water rescue crews are staged and on standby.

TxDOT is en route with barricades for FM2670 and Road and Bridge is en route to stage here for county road issues that may take place.

Assets are staged in areas of Lampasas, Kempner and Adamsville to respond anywhere along the Lampasas river if needed.

Emergency Alerts

8:27 a.m. An Emergency Alert was sent to people in the flash flood warning areas saying this is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

7:54 a.m. There is a high probability of the Guadalupe River at Hunt reaching flood stage today. All persons, equipment and vehicles should be removed from the river immediately.

Power Outages

12:43 p.m. Lakeway Police: Austin Energy is reporting power outages in the south part of the city, which could also affect some traffic signals. Please treat any intersections with non-working lights as a 4-way stop.

9 a.m. Pedernales Electric reports more than 1,000 customers are without power in Williamson, TX

Ground Search Operations

As of 7:49 a.m., all ground search operations in Kerrville are suspended due to the flood danger. All search crews were told to evacuate the river corridor until further notice. Any volunteer search parties in the Guadalupe River corridor need to heed this warning. The potential for flash flooding is high.

Search-and-rescue teams have been searching for missing victims of the July 4 weekend flooding that killed at least 129 people and left more than 170 missing.

As heavy rain fell Sunday, National Weather Service forecasters warned that the Guadalupe River could rise to nearly 15 feet (4.6 meters) by Sunday afternoon, about five feet above flood stage and enough to put the Highway 39 bridge near Hunt underwater.

"Numerous secondary roads and bridges are flooded and very dangerous," a weather service warning said.



Sunday Forecast

Heavy rain and life-threatening flash flooding hammered the Texas Hill Country early Sunday, prompting a flash flood emergency in southeastern San Saba County and urgent warnings across several central Texas counties.

Austin residents are advised to remain vigilant as the weather system, which has already dumped 6 to 8 inches of rain in some areas, is expected to move toward the Austin metro area and further east throughout the day.

We're seeing life-threatening flash flooding. Residents in affected areas are urged to seek higher ground immediately if they receive an evacuation notice.

Flash Flood Emergency

A flash flood emergency was issued for southeastern San Saba until 7 a.m. Sunday, specifically targeting the Colorado Bend State Park and surrounding areas. Rowe noted that a river gauge in the area had already jumped approximately 12 feet.

Additional flash flood warnings were in effect for several counties, including San Saba and Mason until 9 a.m., Lampasas until 8 a.m., and both Burnet and Llano until 8:15 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local emergency officials strongly advised against travel in areas with flash flood warnings. Residents were told to stay away from rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas. Rowe stressed the critical safety message: "Turn around, don't drown."

Severe Weather Possible

While the immediate concern remains flooding, the region also faces a marginal risk of severe weather, including hail and gusty winds.

The heavy rain boundary is moving from north to south, pushing southeast. The Hill Country is expected to experience the worst conditions over the next few hours before the system weakens slightly as it moves into the Austin metro.

Widespread rain will last until 7 p.m. Sunday. While conditions are expected to improve around 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Sunday evening, the potential for more rainfall exists Monday afternoon and evening.

Some models suggest 2 to 4 inches of additional rainfall in the next 48 hours, with Rowe advising residents not to rule out "several more inches in some spots."

Officials emphasized the importance of having multiple ways to receive weather alerts, including push notifications, weather radios, and local news apps. If roads are flooded, remember that "six inches can knock over an adult," and "12 inches to carry away most cars."