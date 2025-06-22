Austin Weather: Oppressive heat, humidity to persist through week

The Brief Central Texas will experience another week of high heat and humidity, with "feels like" temperatures reaching triple digits. Isolated, spotty showers are possible throughout the week, but significant rainfall is not expected. Despite some rain chances, much of Central Texas remains in exceptional to severe drought conditions.



Central Texas residents are bracing for another week of oppressive heat and humidity, with temperatures consistently in the 90s and "feels like" temperatures frequently reaching triple digits. Astronomical summer officially began Friday, bringing with it the expectation of continued muggy conditions.

Lingering Humidity and Spotty Showers

The region has seen little relief from the heat, with temperatures hovering in the 90s for several consecutive days. While some areas, like Fredericksburg and Llano, saw brief showers Friday, accumulating less than a quarter-inch of rain, most areas east of I-35 remained dry.

However, the potential for isolated, spotty showers remains throughout the coming days, particularly as moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico. Even without rain, the high humidity will make it feel significantly hotter, creating what one meteorologist described as a "free sauna."

Hot Days Ahead with Slight Relief Possible Mid-Week

Sunday began with considerable cloud cover, but skies are expected to clear by late morning and afternoon, leading to another hot day. Winds from the south, at 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, will offer a slight breeze but also continue to draw in moisture, keeping dew points in the upper 60s and 70s.

Daily highs will continue to climb into the 90s. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activity during peak daytime heating and ensure pets are kept indoors due to dangerously hot conditions.

Looking ahead, Monday will mirror Sunday's weather pattern, with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and a chance of isolated thunderstorms. While no severe weather is expected, this pattern of morning clouds and potential afternoon showers is likely to persist into the middle of the week.

By Wednesday, rain chances are forecast to increase slightly, shifting from isolated to more widely scattered rainfall. However, accumulation totals are not expected to be significant, with most areas likely to see a quarter-inch or less.

Despite these scattered rain chances, the overall weather pattern is predicted to be warmer and slightly wetter than average for the next eight to 14 days. While conditions are improving, some areas, particularly to the west, are still experiencing exceptional to severe drought conditions, highlighting the ongoing need for more substantial rainfall to replenish rivers and lakes.