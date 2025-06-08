Austin weather: Wet and stormy pattern returns to Central Texas

The Brief Central Texas is forecast to hit a sweltering 100 degrees Sunday, with high humidity making it feel even hotter. A wet and stormy pattern returns this week, with daily rain chances beginning late Monday night into Tuesday. There is a marginal risk of severe storms for the Austin area as the first wave moves through Monday night.



Central Texas is set for a sweltering Sunday, with temperatures forecast to hit 100 degrees, followed by a shift to a stormy and wet week.

Sunday Forecast

FOX 7 Austin Meteorologist Leslie London said that while the actual temperature will reach the triple-digit mark, high humidity will make it feel even hotter throughout the day.

"We've actually been feeling like triple digits," London said, noting that dew points will remain in the low to mid-70s. "If you are outside at all, do make sure that you're drinking lots of water."

Skies will start with some cloud cover on Sunday morning but will become mostly sunny, contributing to the heat.

Monday Forecast

The hot and dry pattern will begin to break down late Monday. After a mostly quiet day, chances for storms will enter the forecast Monday night and increase into early Tuesday morning.

"Late Monday into Tuesday morning is when we could end up seeing some severe weather," London said. A marginal risk for severe storms is in place for that period.

Rain and storm chances will continue through much of the workweek, with opportunities for precipitation expected Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. This wet pattern could bring a decent amount of rainfall to the area over the next seven days, with some locations potentially receiving one to two inches or more.

The increased cloud cover and rain will provide some relief from the heat, with high temperatures expected to dip slightly from Monday's highs.