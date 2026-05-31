Man sentenced to 35 years for deadly 2023 San Antonio drug deal robbery

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The Brief Ray Espinosa was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for a fatal 2023 shooting that occurred during a planned drug deal robbery. Espinosa also received a concurrent 20-year sentence for three counts of aggravated robbery related to the January 2023 confrontation. Prosecutors stated Espinosa opened fire, killing passenger Jonathan Heredia, after another person in the vehicle attempted to defend themselves.



A man was sentenced Friday to 35 years in prison for a 2023 drug deal robbery that resulted in a fatal shooting, prosecutors announced.

Prison sentence

Ray Espinosa was sentenced in the 227th District Court by Judge Christine Del Prado, according to the Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's Office. Espinosa also received a 20-year sentence on three counts of aggravated robbery, which will run concurrently.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a January 2023 incident in which authorities said Espinosa arranged to meet a group of individuals for a drug deal with the intention of robbing them. At the time, Espinosa was 17 years old.

During the confrontation, a passenger in the vehicle tried to defend himself. Espinosa discharged his firearm, striking and killing another passenger, Jonathan Heredia, prosecutors said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorneys Rebecca Gorham and Daryl Sherman.

What they're saying:

"While this will never undo the horrible act that was committed, it is a crucial step towards healing for Jonathan’s family," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a statement.