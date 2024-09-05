Austin weather: Rain streak continues with drier, cooler times ahead

We will keep the streak going today with rain in the area.

It will look and feel just like yesterday with a little more rain possible by mid to late afternoon.

A coastal low will set off showers to our east and slowly push them toward Central Texas later today, but will fade quickly this evening.

Rain totals will stay below half an inch. Drier and cooler times are ahead with a front coming in on Friday.

