Austin weather: Record high temperatures possible Thursday

It's going to be so hot today that we will be on record watch.

For the 10th time this year much of the area will be under an Excessive Heat Warning until 9 p.m. today.

We will match yesterday's high with feels like temperatures around 110 to 112 degrees. Stay cool, my friends.

At least we will have a nice breeze to provide some minor relief in the shade but, at the same time, it will increase the wildfire risk to moderate to high.

The dome of stability will begin to shift west this weekend so can we expect the intense heat to ease.

