Austin weather: Severe storms leave 35K without power

The Brief As of 9 a.m. (CT), more than 35,000 Austin Energy customers have no power Austin Energy says it is working nonstop to restore power to those affected



Austin Energy says it is working 24/7 to restore power to customers after storms rolled through the area.

What we know:

According to its power outage map, Austin Energy says most of those affected are in the 78731 zip code.

Other zip codes with large numbers of affected customers include 78705, 78722, 78756 and 78723.

What we don't know:

It's not clear when power will be restored but Austin Energy says "because the damage is so substantial, outages and restoration activities are still expected to extend for multiple days."

"There is currently no estimated time of restoration for outages related to the storm," Austin Energy says. "The utility will provide additional information once there is a more extensive assessment of system damage."

What you can do:

Austin Energy has some safety tips.

Never touch a downed power line, even if it is across a road or vehicle.

Stay at least 35 feet away from downed lines and never use an object to move a downed wire.

Never touch anything or anyone in contact with a power line. When a live wire touches the ground, electricity fans out throughout the area.

Call 512-322-9100 to report a downed power line. If the line is sparking, call 911.