Austin weather: Texas agencies ready for arctic blast

Crisis managers from several different state agencies were at DPS Headquarters in the State Emergency Operations Center Wednesday.

In the back of the room, a constant loop could be seen of a computer model showing the upcoming arctic blast that is expected to push through Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott was also getting updated on how the state is preparing. Snow and ice, like what happened in 2021, is not expected. While this new event will only bring bitter cold, Governor Abbott indicated he understands why people are worried despite assurances the state is prepared.

"Trust has to be earned over a period of time, and I think we will show we can earn that trust," said Gov Greg Abbott.

Scattered and localized power outages are possible during this weather event. As for the statewide power grid the chairman of the public utility commission said this.

"The grid is ready and reliable, we expect to have sufficient generation to meet demand throughout this entire winter weather event," said PUC Chair Peter Lake.

In the aftermath of the 2021 winter event, electric rates went through the roof. New price caps are now in place to prevent that, as well as rules for generators to have a firm fuel supply.

"We're not expecting any gouging or anything along those lines, in fact we have already been working with the generators, who are working in turn with their suppliers, to ensure the commitments to generation are being made in advance," said ERCOT President Pablo Vegas.

PUC Chairman Peter Lake said there will be an extra set of eyes watching.

"The Market Monitor has the authority and the ability to investigate any suspected price gouging or market manipulation, and they will," said Lake.

Pipes froze and broke during the extreme weather event in 2021. Chief Nim Kidd, the head of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, said residents still have time to winterize homes, apartments and vehicles.

"Listen, any flat tire, or any bad battery problems, getting stuck out in this dangerous cold, can be life-threatening," said Kidd.

There is also concern the cold will also increase the risk for fires sparked by improper use of space heaters. There could be cases of carbon monoxide poisoning from wood burning stoves and generators that do not have adequate ventilation.