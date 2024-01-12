Austin weather: TxDOT pretreating roads ahead of precipitation, arctic blast

Roads and skies were clear on Friday, but TxDOT crews have been planning for winter weather behind the scenes.

"We look back at the season before, we tweak any plans that may need tweaking, and we make sure we have plenty of supplies on hand," said Brad Wheelis, public information officer for TxDOT, Austin District. "Our supplies have more than doubled since 2021 so we have those stockpiles."

On Friday, crews were getting ahead of the first anticipated wintry weather of the season by laying down a brine solution on main thoroughfares, overpasses and bridges. The brine will help keep ice from accumulating.

MORE STORIES:

"Our goal is to keep all roadways open, but particularly those heavily traveled roads, so that they are passable for law enforcement, first responders and essential workers - that is key," said Wheelis.

Passable doesn’t mean perfect, and TxDOT still urges people to stay home if they can or drive slowly if precipitation occurs.

To see road conditions in real-time, click here.