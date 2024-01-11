Texas weather: Tips to prepare your car ahead of arctic blast

Cold temperatures are expected to roll through Central Texas this weekend into next week.

Javier Jaimes, from Javi’s Auto Shop, says the cold weather can put a toll on your car if you don't prepare ahead of time.

"I recommend to everyone if your batteries are more than two years old, get that checked or maybe even replace them before, because during the cold weather, the first thing that's going to happen, is they are going to die on you," says Jaimes.

You'll need to pop open the hood to make sure you have enough antifreeze and not just water.

"Antifreeze is actually not going to freeze or turn into a gel. If it's only water, it's going to expand, and it can actually mess up your engine where it could burst your radiator or even your engine block," says Jaimes.

MORE STORIES:

Some important things to keep in your trunk when bad weather rolls around are emergency roadside kits, a blanket to keep you warm, and extra water just in case you get stranded.

Jaimes says when you're starting your car you might notice the tire pressure light turn on. Don't worry, that's normal.

"I recommend you to actually maybe put a little bit, maybe 5 pounds of extra pressure on each tire, because you're probably going to lose about 5 to 10 pounds," says Jaimes.

If you notice ice on your windshield, give yourself extra time to remove it.

"Start your car maybe 5-10 minutes before you leave. That way, it gives a chance for your engine to pretty much to heat up. That's going to make your car warm. That's how your heater works and, turn on your defroster," says Jaimes.

Also, double check to see if your emergency lights are working.