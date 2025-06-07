Austin Wildlife Rescue seeks food donations for rescued animals

article

The Brief Austin Wildlife Rescue took in nearly 2,000 animals in May, a new record for the organization. They are expanding their "Super Salad Saturday" program to every weekend until October to help feed the influx of rescues. Donations of fresh produce like sweet potatoes, apples, and berries are requested at their intake center.



Austin Wildlife Rescue took in nearly 2,000 animals over the month of May, and they're asking for your help to feed the rescues.

The nonprofit organization is expanding their weekend donation intake program to help support the influx of animals.

Austin Wildlife Rescue Donations

AWR is increasing their "Super Salad Saturday" program to take place every weekend from now until October.

They took in 1,966 animals last month, which they say is a new record breaker, even for a month that tends to be the busiest of the year for the organization.

To feed all the animals going forward through their busy season, they're asking for the help of Austin residents to bring fresh produce on Saturdays.

What you can do:

People wishing to help with the cause are asked to bring donations to the AWR intake center at 5401 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin, TX 78721.

The organization says their top produce picks are sweet potatoes, apples, berries, bananas, grapes, romaine lettuce and kale.