Austin winter weather: Some Austinites make the best of freezing temperatures

The Brief The arctic blast made its way through Central Texas Local officials are asking people to stay off the roads, if possible Some Austinites are not letting the winter storm slowing them down



As winter weather moves through Central Texas, most people are staying inside and off the roads, but others aren’t letting the weather slow them down.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Local perspective:

On a day when most Austinites are taking in the winter storm from inside, Christian Campbell is heading out into it.

"Well, you can go a quarter mile for 20 bucks, so I figured I might as well take advantage of everything that's happening," said brave door dasher, Christian Campbell.

Icy roads and freezing temperatures aren’t stopping the Pflugerville local from making some extra cash this weekend.

Bundled up from head to toe, on his electric scooter to deliver your takeout one mile at a time.

Featured article

"You have to go below five miles an hour and pray you don't fall. There's nobody else on the road, so you just got to be prepared," said Campbell.

On days like these, he says the demand makes it worth it.

"They got it up to, like, every order I'm getting is about $20. It's definitely lucrative to be out here while you're there, while you can, said Campbell.

No car, no problem. He showed up his system.

"You open this up, and you put the food in here, or you put it over here. The drinks go here, and the food goes there, and it might get a little crumpled, but it's still safe," said Campbell.

Just a few blocks away, the weather is also not keeping some from staying active.

"The work must get done. You have to get out and do the stuff, and it's not as bad as it looks. So you have to just get the run done every single day," said Anthony Nelson, who was outside running.

Boulder, Colorado, native, Anthony Nelson says compared to his hometown, the conditions are mild.

"A little bit icy, like some of these spots over here like pretty gnarly, but in general it's actually like the snow cover on top kind of has a little bit of grip to it too," said Nelson.

Featured article

His mission was to run nine miles on Sunday.

"I'll do nine miles today, so about five in right now, I'll turn around and head back down to south Congress," said Nelson.

From delivering meals to getting in those miles, the message is simple: stay safe and be prepared if you do have to head out.

And don't forget to tip those door dashers.