Austin woman opens up new business after struggling with homelessness

After struggling with homelessness and getting back on her feet, an Austin woman has opened her own business.

Amy Martinez says she couldn't be happier now that Over The Rainbow beauty salon has officially opened its doors.

Martinez says she's been working a long time towards opening her salon but admits it's been even more difficult with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The restrictions placed on her business can be frustrating. "We have a lot of rules and regulations we have to follow. We have to take temperatures. I can only have one client at a time. I have to work by appointment only," Martinez says.

Martinez says she hasn't lost hope and is staying resilient.

