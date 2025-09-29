Austin yogurt shop murders linked to known serial killer, rapist through DNA

The Brief Investigators have identified Robert Eugene Brashers as the suspected killer in the 1991 Austin yogurt shop murders of four teenage girls. Brashers, a known serial killer, was identified through advancements in DNA testing and ballistics evidence that linked him to the scene and another unsolved murder. The suspect died by suicide in 1999, but investigations are ongoing as authorities ask the public for any information about Brashers.



After more than three decades, Austin police investigators on Monday identified a dead serial killer as the man they believe is responsible for the unsolved 1991 quadruple murder at an Austin yogurt shop.

The suspect, identified as Robert Eugene Brashers, died by suicide in 1999. His identity was revealed to the victims' families, who had been waiting for decades for this bittersweet moment of a breakthrough.

Detective Daniel Jackson, who took over the cold case in 2022, said it was significant advancements in DNA testing that finally provided the name of the suspected killer. The Travis County District Attorney's office stated that while the investigation is ongoing, they are confident Brashers acted alone.

The infamous crime occurred shortly before midnight on Friday, December 6, 1991. An Austin Police patrol officer observed fire coming from the I Can't Believe It's Yogurt! (ICBY) shop located at 2949 West Anderson Lane. After the Austin Fire Department extinguished the fire, firefighters made a horrific discovery: the bodies of four young victims.

The deceased were 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison and 15-year-old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, and 13-year-old Amy Ayers. Jennifer and Eliza were employees at the shop, and Sarah and Amy were with them as they closed for the night. All four girls were nude, had been shot, bound, and gagged. Due to fire and water damage from the sprinklers, evidence collection was challenging.

The Austin Police Department (APD) received thousands of tips and dozens of confessions in the immediate aftermath, but most led nowhere.

Early Suspects and Retractions:

Within a week of the murders, 16-year-old Maurice Pierce was arrested after bringing a .22-caliber handgun—the same make and model as one of the murder weapons—to a local mall. He confessed after hours of interrogation but later recanted, with a detective noting his confession didn't match the crime scene details.

1999 False Confessions:

In 1999, the Yogurt Shop Task Force re-visited the case and interrogated four individuals: Maurice Pierce, Robert Springsteen, Michael Scott, and Forrest Welborn. Springsteen and Scott confessed, implicating each other. Scott was convicted and received life without parole, while Springsteen was convicted and received the death penalty. Pierce's and Welborn's charges were eventually dropped or not indicted. Critically, no physical evidence at the scene ever linked any of the four suspects to the crime.

On December 23, 2010, Maurice was stopped for traffic and fled on foot. APD Officer Frank Wilson caught Pierce and the two struggled. Pierce removed Officer Wilson’s knife from his belt and stabbed him in the neck. Officer Wilson shot and killed Pierce. Officer Wilson survived his injuries.

DNA Exoneration:

A 2004 Supreme Court ruling granted a new trial for Scott and Springsteen. Preparation for the retrial led to further DNA review, and Fairfax Labs processed swabs from a sexual assault kit, developing an unknown Y-STR profile. All four original suspects were excluded as contributors to this unknown profile, and all charges against Scott and Springsteen were ultimately dropped pending further investigation.

The New Lead

Detective Jackson's assignment to the case in 2022 and his collaboration with DNA/genealogy experts led to a new approach.

Serial Killer Connection:

In June 2025, Detective Jackson determined that a .380 cartridge found in a drain at the scene had not been recently submitted to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN). In July, a "hit" was received, linking the cartridge to an unsolved 1998 murder in Kentucky. The similarities in the cases led to a collaborative investigation between Austin and Kentucky detectives.

Evidence Against Brashers

Further investigation revealed that Brashers, the newly named suspect, committed suicide in 1999 using the same make and model weapon—a .380 pistol—used to shoot victim Amy Ayers. Even more compelling, Brashers was stopped by Border Patrol on December 8, 1991, less than 48 hours after the murders, at a checkpoint between El Paso, Texas, and Las Cruces, New Mexico. He was driving a stolen car and was in possession of a .380 pistol that has since been confirmed to be the same gun he used to commit suicide in 1999, as the serial numbers match.

Further DNA testing is continuing, with final results expected in the coming weeks or months.

What they're saying:

"After 34 years, the Austin Police have made a significant breakthrough in one of the most devastating cases in our city’s history. This unthinkable crime has weighed heavily on the hearts of our community, the families of the victims, and our detectives who have tirelessly pursued justice," said Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis.

"Today, I’m hopeful. My hopefulness is that we can turn a page as a community – and hopefully the final page – on this horror that marked a very different time in Austin’s history," Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said. "We can take heart in our growth and progress and strength as a city. And we can go to sleep knowing that while the threat of this kind of evil may never pass in this world, we are far, far better able to prevent it before it happens and solve it when it does."

"My team has worked tirelessly on this case for years, and this development is a testament to their dedication and hard work," said Attorney General Paxton. "I established the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit in my office to help law enforcement make critical developments just like this. The relentless pursuit of justice for the victims and their loved ones will carry on, and we will not rest until the case is solved."

Travis County District Attorney José Garza released a statement:

"We are grateful for the Austin Police Department’s and the Texas Attorney General’s Cold Case Units, along with the Forensic Analysts, who have worked tirelessly on this case.

The investigation conducted by the Austin Police Department remains ongoing as they continue to pursue further investigative steps. At this time, the overwhelming weight of the evidence points to the guilt of one man: Robert Eugene Brashers. Likewise, the overwhelming weight of the evidence points to the innocence of four men: Maurice Pierce, Michael Scott, Robert Springsteen IV, and Forrest Welborn.

If the investigative conclusions of the Austin Police Department are confirmed, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office will take responsibility for our role in prosecuting these men, including sending one to death row and another to serve life in prison. If the findings of the Austin Police Department’s investigation are confirmed, I will apologize. Our office will take any necessary next steps to ensure that they can move forward with their lives.

A significant amount of time has passed, but it's never too late for justice. The families of Amy, Jennifer, Eliza, and Sarah truly deserve it. Once the Austin Police Department has completed its investigation and transmitted the results to our office, we will work with the families to pursue justice through the legal system and ensure that they have their day in court."

What you can do:

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about Robert Eugene Brashers to contact: