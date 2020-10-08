Austinites show up in support for ‘Way South Philly Deli’ owner

The line of customers for Way South Philly Deli stretched out the door Thursday.

Owner William Pearce said he hasn’t been this busy since January. The night before Pearce posted a video on the restaurant’s Facebook, in tears after watching the Vice Presidential debate.

“One of the candidates was saying, oh the economy is bouncing back, we are on the right track and that’s where I just lost it. That is why I made a video,“ said Pearce. “I know plenty of small business owners that are struggling.”

The video motivates dozens of Austinites to show up in support the next day.

“I was just crunching numbers over the past couple of weeks and just saw that dead-end coming,” Pearce said. “This is unbelievable what’s going on right now.“

President Trump tweeted earlier in the week he would halt stimulus talks until after he wins and then hours later instructed Congress to pass coronavirus relief.

“It’s hard to imagine that is where we are getting most of our information,” said Emily Williams Knight, President & CEO of Texas Restaurant Association. “We have got to have relief or you will see thousands of restaurants continue to close.“

Knight’s team is on the ground in D.C working with politicians and lobbyists to advocate for small business owners.

“It’s very clear that the restaurant industry that feeds America is in desperate need of relief,” said Knight. “As winter closes in and patio dining and outdoor dining become more obsolete. We have to have relief.”