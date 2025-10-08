Austin's homeless system is improving, report says

The Brief A new ECHO report has found that Austin's homeless system is improving In 2024, fewer people sought services for the first time However, there's also some controversy on homelessness-related topics



Austin's Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) has found the city's homeless system is improving, according to their State of the System report.

The report says over the past five years, there's been a 108 percent increase in the number of beds and units. Plus, in 2024, fewer people sought services for the first time.

By the numbers:

In 2024, 28,348 people were served by all Homelessness Response System programs. That includes people who are on the streets, in shelters, at risk of losing housing, and people who want job development services.

Last year, 3,055 people were moved into various housing programs.

David Gray, director of the Homeless Strategy Office, says investments are working.

"We are not letting our foot off the gas pedal, but these results are encouraging," he said.

"We're not where we want to be yet, although we are celebrating progress today," Mayor Kirk Watson said.

Donna Ware, who is on Austin's Homelessness Advisory Council, spoke at the report presentation.

"I was a full-time minister, and I lost my home. I became homeless," she said. "I counted with Austin. I counted because of the leadership in Austin thought about the humans that are behind the numbers. Don't stop."

Controversy on homeless-related topics

The other side:

However, there's also some controversy on homelessness-related topics.

One item on Austin City Council's Thursday agenda is a vote to buy a property on Oltorf near I-35 for a homeless navigation center.

Gray says they want to bring a lease agreement to council sometime in the winter to pick an operator to run the site.

There has been pushback from people who don't want the site in their neighborhood.

Gray says he hears the community's concerns but says more people will be homeless if they don't bring services.

"There are those who want us to delay, but there are those who feel like a delay is a denial, and they already need the help. We're bringing an asset to a community that needs help," he said.

What's next:

Council Member Marc Duchen plans to make a motion Thursday to postpone buying the property for 30 days because of backlash.

Plus, the tax rate election in November will provide funding for homeless programs, but opponents say it hurts affordability for Austinites.

"If the tax rate election fails, we'll have to recalibrate and figure out how we continue to do this work," Gray said.