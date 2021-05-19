Austin’s taxidermy king’s passing leads to massive auction

From giraffes to crocodiles, to even raccoons in a canoe, there is a herd of taxidermy animals up for auction in Austin.

This massive collection of animals is more than just an auction, it’s a tribute to Austin resident John Brommel who passed away earlier this year.

Those who knew him had a different name for him. "He was the ‘taxidermy king.’ John was very personable he was always helping people. With me, he was always helping me. He was very hands-on and he was the best he really was," said Rita Fennewald, the taxidermy king auction coordinator.

There are more than 1,500 items up for auction with roughly half of them come from the taxidermy king's collection. "We’re doing a tribute to the king the taxidermy king himself a lot of this is also being consigned from the corner shop which is his store," said Fennewald.

Some of the items come from across the country like museums.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

From Thursday through Saturday, these pieces will be auctioned off at Taxidermy King on 205 Farley Drive in North Austin.

If you’re a fan of taxidermy there’s probably something that catches your eye in this jungle. "We have a monkey tree that’s absolutely insane it has five or six different types of monkeys in it. We’ve got zebras, we’ve got coyotes, we’ve got wolves," said Fennewald.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS