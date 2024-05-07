Military expectant mothers honored at group baby shower

H-E-B put on a group baby shower for expectant mothers both in the military and in military families.

About 60 moms-to-be were honored as part of "Operation Appreciation."

Sara Landis, from Killeen, was one of dozens at the event.

"My husband joined the military almost 10 years ago, and I had two children, but unfortunately, I had uterine cancer, so I had a hysterectomy," she said.

She's now expecting twins with a surrogate, her sister Amy Ruby.

"I was like, 'well, I'm willing to carry that for you.' And she's like, 'are you sure?' I'm like, 'yes, I really want to do that.' It's just the most beautiful thing," Ruby said.

They're due in August, and this is the third time Ruby has been a surrogate for a family member.

"It's different. You get to feel everything, and you got to set your emotions aside and just have the mindset that you know, yes, you're carrying them, but they're not yours," Ruby said.

At the event, mothers enjoyed gifts, games, and each other's company.

"It's pretty awesome to meet other military moms that are going through the same thing we're going through. Some of our husbands are gone, and some are here, and some are leaving when the babies are born," Landis said. "You connect with other people, you get to know other people, and you get to be supportive, and you have support from other people. It's pretty awesome."

"It's really cool to see how far people are compared to you and everything like that," Ruby said.

Ka'ani Fox, from San Antonio, is four months along.

"It's definitely hard, but being mil-to-mil has its extra challenges as well. Events like this are what makes it worthwhile, make it seem like it is possible," she said.

The baby shower honors National Military Spouse Appreciation Week and is a way to serve those who serve us.

"[My husband] has only been away once, so we've been super lucky, but it's going to change because his job is changing. It's going to be very interesting to see what it's like, this new adventure," Landis said. "This is what we do, this is part of the sacrifice, I guess of being in the military."