Austin's Wishbone bridge to open early 2026

The Brief New additions coming to Lady Bird Lake The Wishbone bridge will open early next year A new boardwalk is also taking shape



If you love spending time around Lady Bird Lake, there are several new additions to look forward to.

Early next year, the Wishbone-shaped bridge will officially open, giving trail users a new way to cross Lady Bird Lake and access the city from a new view.

Wishbone bridge to open soon

The backstory:

After years of planning and construction, the Wishbone-shaped bridge on the east end of Lady Bird Lake is taking shape.

The bridge will provide a new connection for cyclists and pedestrians linking the Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail, and adding an underpass below south Pleasant Valley Road.

The $25 million project is funded through the 2020 Mobility Bond. So far, crews have completed installation of lighting, handrails, planters, and irrigation systems.

Installation of a mural in the underpass, and a shade structure in the plaza still needs to be done.

Local perspective:

"I've been waiting to see what it looks like because it's been covered for so long. So now that this side of the bridge is open, and I can take a peek, I'm really excited," said Mackenzie Rufrano, who lives nearby.

With substantial completion of the project expected by the end of the year, Austinites say they’re excited to see the project wrapping up.

"I'm going to probably pass by it every day instead of going to the street which everybody's passing in now," said Itai Roded, who lives nearby.

New boardwalk coming soon

What's next:

Less than three miles away, another project is also on the horizon, a new boardwalk along the south shore of Lady Bird Lake, between the Congress and First Street Bridges.

TxDOT confirmed it will contribute $25 million to the city, which will oversee design and construction.

The 760-foot-long boardwalk extension would match the design and materials of the existing boardwalk located east of the Congress Bridge.

"Anything that's going to make the trail prettier and more accessible and safer, I think is great. Great for everyone," said Rufrano.

Exactly when the new boardwalk construction would begin that's unclear.