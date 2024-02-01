Watch: Brave 12-year-old swings massive snake to save her pet guinea pig

An Eumundi, Queensland, Australia 12-year-old girl sprang into action to rescue her guinea pig after a massive snake tried to eat her furry friend, video shows.

In a video posted to social media by Australian radio host Kip Wightman, his niece Rosie Wightman is seen moving to a corner of her backyard on Sunday, in search of her pet guinea pig, MaxiBon.

Rosie then looks behind a bush, squats down low to the ground, and reaches back behind the bush.

When she reached behind the bush, her dog ran toward her and Rosie then emerged with a large snake in her hand.

MaxiBon scampers away (left arrow) while the snake slithers off (right arrow). (Photo: Luke Wightman via Storyful)

Inside the snake's mouth was the fluffy white rodent, MaxiBon.

"Didn’t even think it through," Rosie said in an interview with 7News Australia. "I was just like, ‘grab the snake, grab the snake.’"

After swinging the snake around five times, Rosie’s father jumped to his daughter’s rescue and grabbed hold of the snake while MaxiBon was released and scurried away.

Luke Wightman, Rosie’s dad, looking more nervous than his preteen daughter, tiptoed over to the snake and hesitantly picked it up and tossed it over the fence.

Rosie was successful in saving her furry friend. (Photo: Luke Wightman via Storyful)

The family told the station MaxiBon seemed no worse than before its brush with death.

"I’m proud that my Rosie, at 12 years old, had the guts to pick up a snake and save her pet’s life," Wightman said.

The station also reported that the snake looked to have a brown body with a pale belly, which could be several different snakes, like a harmless python or a deadly eastern brown snake.

