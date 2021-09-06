Authorities investigate suspicious package found in downtown Austin

Officials are investigating a suspicious package found in downtown Austin.

The package was found in the 400 block of West 3rd Street at around 12:39 p.m.

Austin-Travis County EMS says it has sent assets along with the Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department.

Expect road closures and traffic delays in the area.

The incident is taking place close to the same area where authorities investigated a suspicious package on September 5. After a few hours, the package was deemed safe after it was investigated by APD's bomb squad.

