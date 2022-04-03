Authorities looking for suspects involved in catalytic converter thefts at San Marcos business

Hays County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying those suspected of stealing catalytic converters from a San Marcos business.

On March 23, ZWay Tours reported multiple catalytic converters had been stolen from some of their Ford Econoline vans and one Lincoln limousine at their location on South I-35.

Crime Stoppers says that there is no actual video footage of the theft, but a truck had reportedly pulled into the parking lot the day before around 12:30 p.m. and then drove out after scouting the vans and counting the cameras. The suspects later gained entry to the property through a hole in the fence.

The truck is described as a newer model Ford FX4 F350 super duty with a black grill guard, black bug deflector on the front hood, silver and black running boards, a silver Weather Guard toolbox and two stickers on the back window. The truck also displayed paper tags in the back and a yellow license plate advertising plate in the front.

In addition to the truck, Hays County Crime Stoppers is also looking for a woman seen with the truck. She is described as a white female with red hair, and she was last seen wearing a blue pullover and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or by using the P3 Tips app.

