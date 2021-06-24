Authorities say missing Bastrop teen may be in Austin

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Bastrop teenager.

17-year-old Rebecca Cohen disappeared from Bastrop on June 15 and investigators believe she may be in Austin.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Rebecca Cohen (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Rebecca is described as 5’5" tall and 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Rebecca's whereabouts is asked to call the Bastrop County Sheriff's Office at 1-512-549-5100 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.