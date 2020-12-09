Authorities search for suspect in North Austin shooting

A man was shot early this morning in North Austin and authorities are looking for the person responsible.

The Travis County Sheriff's Office says that a call was received at around 2:21 a.m. about the shooting in the 7100 block of Wells Branch Boulevard.

Officials did not release exact details about the shooting except that an adult male was shot and taken to the hospital. The victim's current condition is not known.

The suspect fled on foot.

Officials say the incident is believed to isolated and that there is no threat to the public.

