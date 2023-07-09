Auto-pedestrian crash on SH 71 leaves 1 person dead

Authorities are investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash on SH 71.

The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a crash between a sedan and a pedestrian on June 24 at around 10:26 p.m. in the 7100 block of SH 71.

Police say the pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the sedan stayed at the scene and police say they cooperated with the investigation and was not impaired.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.