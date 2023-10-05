Lawsuit filed to remove 19-year-old Hays County District Clerk
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A new lawsuit seeks to remove the Hays County District Clerk by reason of "incompetency."
Avery Anderson was sworn in as the Hays County District Clerk earlier this year at the age of 19.
The lawsuit claims Anderson has routinely failed to file court paperwork on time, causing delays within the county's criminal justice system.
The lawsuit cites these failures in time management, as well as improperly filed payment orders to the county treasurer, as examples of Anderson's incompetence.
Anderson has recently come under fire after filing a petition to remove Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins, and then rescinding his petition soon after.
Higgins called Anderson's petition a "preemptive strike" and made similar allegations about Anderson's job performance.