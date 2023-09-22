Petition for removal of Hays County DA dropped

A petition calling for the removal of Hays County district attorney Kelly Higgins has been dropped.

The petition was filed last week by Hays County district clerk Avery Anderson.

RELATED: Hays County district clerk files petition to remove DA from office

It cited a new state law known as "The Rogue DA Bill" as reason for Higgins' removal from office.

In the petition, Anderson claimed Higgins refuses to prosecute simple drug possession offenses and doctors who performed gender-affirming care for children.

New court documents show Anderson has filed to rescind his petition against Higgins.

In a statement, the DA claims Anderson, who was elected county clerk last year at the age of 19, has demonstrated repeatedly he cannot fulfill the lawful duties of his office.

Higgins also points out issues within the district clerk's office, and asks the court to force Anderson to pay his legal fees.