Hays CISD to create attendance zone for new elementary school

Hays CISD is working to establish an attendance zone for its new elementary school.

The new campus is set to open in August 2024 in the Anthem subdivision in Kyle.

In July, the Board of Trustees voted to impanel a committee of 14 citizens to review proposed maps, receive public input, and create a recommendation to present for a vote no later than December.

According to the district, attendance zones are established to:

Maintain the neighborhood school concept

Prevent, reduce, and eliminate overcrowding

Allow for future growth

Keep distances traveled by students as short as possible

Minimize the need for student transportation

Allow campuses to house students safely and provide adequate services to all students

Hays CISD says residents can reach out to the citizen committee to offer their feedback by using the ‘Zone Talk’ button on the committee's webpage or by attending a public forum.

The new elementary school was approved by voters as part of the Hays CISD May 2022 bond. Construction began on the 117,611 square-foot campus earlier this year.

The campus will be able to accommodate up to 900 students in grades pre-K through 5th. The total project cost, including construction, furniture, technology, and start-up supplies is $48.3 million.