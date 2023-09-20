Hays CISD to create attendance zone for new elementary school
KYLE, Texas - Hays CISD is working to establish an attendance zone for its new elementary school.
The new campus is set to open in August 2024 in the Anthem subdivision in Kyle.
In July, the Board of Trustees voted to impanel a committee of 14 citizens to review proposed maps, receive public input, and create a recommendation to present for a vote no later than December.
According to the district, attendance zones are established to:
- Maintain the neighborhood school concept
- Prevent, reduce, and eliminate overcrowding
- Allow for future growth
- Keep distances traveled by students as short as possible
- Minimize the need for student transportation
- Allow campuses to house students safely and provide adequate services to all students
Hays CISD says residents can reach out to the citizen committee to offer their feedback by using the ‘Zone Talk’ button on the committee's webpage or by attending a public forum.
MORE EDUCATION NEWS
- Eanes ISD's proposal for Tesla fleet as district police vehicles receives backlash
- Manor ISD approves lower property tax rate for 2023-24
- Leander ISD slams Gov. Abbott's claim the district refused to distribute Constitution copies to students
The new elementary school was approved by voters as part of the Hays CISD May 2022 bond. Construction began on the 117,611 square-foot campus earlier this year.
The campus will be able to accommodate up to 900 students in grades pre-K through 5th. The total project cost, including construction, furniture, technology, and start-up supplies is $48.3 million.