AW Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock shut down for SWAT situation

AW Grimes Boulevard in Round Rock is currently shut down while police respond to a SWAT situation nearby. A female subject has barricaded herself in a residence on Bryant Drive, according to police.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes if possible. Residents of the Cityside condominiums should remain indoors, unless they are directly contacted by police.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Bryant Drive for reports of shots fired. There are no reported injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

