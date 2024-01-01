PHOTOS: San Antonio Zoo welcomes first-ever babirusa piglet

San Antonio Zoo is celebrating its own Baby New Year, its first-ever babirusa piglet!

First-time mother Sula and father Kreacher welcomed their little bundle of joy, marking a significant milestone for the Zoo and conservation efforts for the species.

Babirusas are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, and are threatened by hunting, logging, ore mining, and loss of habitat, among other reasons.

Babirusas are native to the tropical forests of Indonesia and have distinctive curved tusks. They also only give birth to one or two piglets at a time, making each birth a rare event, says the Zoo.

The baby is not yet ready for its public debut, but the Zoo says it will be sharing updates and announcements on its progress and gender, as well as when the public can come say hello.

Click through the gallery below to see photos of the baby babirusa, mother Sula and father Kreacher!